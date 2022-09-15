Watch CBS News

Sneak peek: The Shooting of Lauren Kanarek

35TH SEASON PREMIERE: Did social media posts drive an Olympic horseman to shoot his own student? "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste reports Saturday, September 17 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
