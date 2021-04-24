Live

Sneak peek: The Long Road Home

"48 Hours" Live to Tell: Basketball star-turned-tech entrepreneur Sebastien Bellin's remarkable story of recovery and his refusal to let the Brussels terrorists win. Correspondent Vladimir Duthiers reports Saturday, Sept. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
