Sneak peek: The Deliveryman Murders

A judge’s son is gunned down by a man delivering a package. 2,800 miles away, an eerily similar crime — this time the target is a lawyer. Who is behind the killings? "48 Hours" contributor Tracy Smith reports Saturday, September 11 at 10/9c on CBS.
