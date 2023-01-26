Watch CBS News

Sneak peek: The Death of an Officer's Wife

Amanda Perrault died of a gunshot wound to the head. The unusual position of her body raised questions about who pulled the trigger. "48 Hours" contributor Anne-Marie Green reports Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
