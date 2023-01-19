Watch CBS News

Sneak peek: The Daughters Who Disappeared

In 1997 four families are shattered when their daughters go missing. As they grieve, one man claims to have answers. Can he be trusted? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.