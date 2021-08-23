Live

Sneak peek: The Circleville Letters

An anonymous letter writer threatens to expose a town’s rumored secrets. Is anyone safe? Correspondent Erin Moriarty reports in an all-new "48 Hours" airing on a special night. Watch Wednesday, August 25 at 10/9c on CBS and Paramount+.
