Watch CBS News

Sneak peek: The Brighton Ax Murder

A young mother is killed in her bed, her toddler unharmed. Unsolved for 40 years, how the unusual crime scene helped close the case. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.