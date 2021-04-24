Live

Sneak peek: Sophia's Secret

"48 Hours" Presents: Live to Tell: A teen is attacked by her abusive ex-boyfriend -- held at knifepoint, her room set on fire. She reveals her emotional story of survival to Tracy Smith Saturday, May 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
