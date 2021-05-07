Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sneak peek: Red Notice for Murder

A Brooklyn woman turns to a New York private eye for help tracking down a Russian beauty she believes robbed and killed her mother. Can they find her? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant investigates Saturday, July 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
