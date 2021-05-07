Live

Sneak peek: Reality Kills

Was an Atlanta detective's investigation into an alleged rape and shooting death case influenced by TV cameras? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty investigates Saturday, June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
