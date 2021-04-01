Sneak peek of Disney's live action "Cinderella"

Live

Kenneth Branagh is in the director's chair for the live-action adaptation of "Cinderella." The story stays true to Disney's 1950 animated version. But, as Suzanne Marques reports –the fairy tale is getting a modern makeover.
