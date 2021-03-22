Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sneak peek: Harry Potter's Diagon Alley

Diagon Alley, the first place Harry Potter visited in the "wizarding world," is weeks away from opening at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. A few lucky diehard fans got a chance to see the attraction before anyone else. Amaka Ubaka reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.