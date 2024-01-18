Sneak peek: For the Love of Cayley Mandadi

Watch CBS News

After their daughter’s violent death, a mother and stepfather track down the suspect’s car for answers. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday, Jan. 20 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
