Sneak peek: Devil's Island

An ex-Marine with a secret life and a secret wife. A five-year investigation turns on shocking DNA evidence -- is the one-time hero a killer, too? "48 Hours"' Peter Van Sant has the latest in the case Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
