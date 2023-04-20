Watch CBS News

Sneak peek: Alisa Mathewson's Night Terrors

A woman is attacked in her sleep and kidnapped by her estranged husband. The dramatic story of her captivity and rescue. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday, April 22 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming pm Paramount+.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.