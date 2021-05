Snapchat's journey from start-up to tech giant Snapchat co-founders Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy and Reggie Brown came up with the idea for the app as students at Stanford University. Over the next several years, Snapchat grew into a multi-billion dollar company. Billy Gallagher, author of "How to Turn Down a Billion Dollars: The Snapchat Story," joins CBSN to discuss his new book about Snapchat's history.