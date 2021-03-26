Live

Watch CBSN Live

Snapchat hacked: More than 100,000 photos leaked

Issie Lapowsky, a staff writer at Wired Magazine, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the hacking of Snapchat. The messaging app has a reputation for having users send nude or sexually explicit pictures.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.