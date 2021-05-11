Live

Snapchat faces wave of criticism over update

Snapchat is facing backlash over a redesign. The tech company responded to user's criticism after the company's value dropped over $1 billion. MarketSnacks co-founder Nick Martell joins CBSN to discuss the latest on the tech company.
