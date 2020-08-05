SnapBar bridges small businesses with larger companies through "Keep Your City Smiling" In a recent U.S. Chamber of Commerce poll, 58 percent of small businesses said they worry about having to close permanently due to the impact of the coronavirus. Sam Eitzen, co-founder and CEO of photo booth company SnapBar, experienced that worry firsthand during the pandemic. But he and his team were able to quickly pivot with the gift box venture Keep Your City Smiling -- all the while supporting other small businesses.