Watch CBS News

Snack foods may be impacting your brain function

New studies show that a diet of ultra-processed foods can impact your memory and mental health. Dr. Daryl Gioffre, a gut health and inflammation specialist, joined CBS News to talk about how what you eat could affect your brain.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.