Smoke in cockpit grounds Alaska Airlines flight

An Alaska Airlines flight bound for Seattle was forced to make an emergency landing 16 minutes after taking off from Washington's Reagan Airport. The flight's two pilots reported smoke in the cockpit. Kris Van Cleave has more.
