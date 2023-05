Smoke from out-of-control Canadian wildfires drifts across U.S. skies Parts of the U.S. are now seeing smoke from out-of-control wildfires burning in western Canada, spurring air quality alerts in parts of many central and western states. Experts warn the smoke will shift further east to places like Chicago and St. Louis and could linger for days. Chris Stockdale, a wildland fire research officer with the Canadian Forest Service, has more.