Live

Watch CBSN Live

Smartphones help predict depressive symptoms

A new internet study found a startling link between smartphone use and depression. And, sleeping on the job might not be such a bad thing after all. Dr. Holly Phillips and Dr. Tara Narula join “CBS This Morning” to discuss the report.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.