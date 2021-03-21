March Madness
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Coronavirus Crisis
Stimulus Checks
Biden Administration
Harry & Meghan Interview
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Biden administration pressed to allow media to border facilities
Illinois becomes first No. 1 seed ousted in March Madness
Trump looking to launch social media platform, adviser says
Bodies of two hikers found at Acadia National Park in Maine
MasterClass: In a class of its own
Duckworth calls for "deeper investigation" into anti-Asian crimes
U.S. defense chief visits Afghanistan as troop deadline looms
Severe flooding hits New South Wales, Australia
GoFundMe page raises over $2 million for sons of Atlanta shooting victim
Coronavirus Crisis
U.S. looking to loan AstraZeneca vaccine to other countries
Full coverage: Coronavirus Crisis
Some teachers uneasy about returning before getting vaccine
Trump urges people to get COVID vaccine, saying it's safe and works
IRS to delay tax filing deadline until May 17
Teens try to cope after both parents die from COVID
First baby born with COVID antibodies to vaccinated mother
Moderna testing COVID-19 vaccine on young kids
Vaccines drive optimism about containing COVID pandemic — CBS News poll
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Smartphone payments on the rise
More people are saying goodbye to their wallets and checkbooks and using apps, like Google Wallet and Venmo, to send and receive cash through their smartphones. Susan McGinnis found two young people who are jumping on board this tech trend.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On