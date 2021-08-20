Live

Watch CBSN Live

Some small businesses sue New York City over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

New York City now requires customers and employees of restaurants, gyms and other indoor public venues to show proof of vaccination. Mayor Bill de Blasio calls it a necessity as the Delta variant causes a rise in COVID-19 cases. But a group of small businesses is suing the city, claiming they're unfairly targeted and that there should be exemptions. Katie Honan, a reporter at The City, spoke with CBSN's Omar Villafranca about the controversy.
