Small businesses brace for new tax reporting rule

Starting next year, a new IRS rule will require anyone earning over $600 through payment apps such as Venmo and PayPal in 2023 to file a 1099-K form. Scott MacFarlane looks into how this could affect small businesses for the "Tax Time" series.
