Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Slender Man" case: Teens to be tried as adults

Two 13-year-old girls charged with the attempted murder of a friend will be tried as adults. Authorities say the alleged murder plot was meant to impress a fictional character known as "Slender Man." CBS News correspondent Dean Reynolds reports
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.