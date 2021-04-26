Live

Slate editor-in-chief weighs in on FBI director, Russian hacking

Less than a week before his inauguration, Donald Trump finds himself engaged in battles with the U.S. intelligence community, skeptics on Capitol Hill and the news media. Jacob Weisberg, chairman and editor-in-chief of Slate and host of the podcast "Trumpcast," joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss FBI Director James Comey's meeting with congressional Democrats, lingering questions of Russian influence in the presidential election and more.
