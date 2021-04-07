Live

Slain reporter's boyfriend speaks out

After WDBJ reporter Allison Parker was shot and killed during a live news broadcast, anchor Chris Hurst revealed that they had been in a relationship and spoke about the life they had begun together. CBSN's David Begnaud and Elaine Quijano report.
