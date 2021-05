Slain NYPD officer's widow shares story of "miracle" baby Only on "CBS This Morning," the widow of a murdered NYPD detective is speaking out for the first time since giving birth to his daughter, two years after his death. A gunman ambushed and killed police officer Wenjian Liu and his partner in December 2014. Through in vitro fertilization, Liu's wife delivered a baby girl last week. Jeff Glor reports.