Slain journalist's family angry at state department's findings While in Israel, President Biden will likely be confronted with more fallout over the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. A ballistic analysis overseen by the United States suggested that she was shot by Israeli soldiers but stopped short of drawing a definitive conclusion. Ian Lee speaks with Shireen's niece who criticizes the White House for its lack of support to identify and prosecute her killer.