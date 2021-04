Skylar Nemetz on his mom's fight for his freedom Army soldier Skylar Nemetz is on trial for the shooting death of his wife Danielle. He says it was an accident; prosecutors say it was murder. Skylar's mother, Danette Heller, says she spent her life savings to pay for his defense. During jury deliberations, Skylar spoke with "48 Hours"' Erin Moriarty about his mother's sacrifice.