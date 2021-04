Skydiving dogs tackling South Africa's poaching problem In South Africa, some high-flying dogs are tackling a serious poaching problem. Nearly 100 of these skydiving dogs have been placed in game reserves across Africa. In one region, they caught more than 100 poachers in 18 months. One dog, Killer, nabbed more poachers than rangers equipped with the latest high-tech weapons. Debora Patta has the story.