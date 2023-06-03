Debt Ceiling Deal Details
Boys Killed In Yard
Hurricane Names
Jobs Report
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Biden on debt ceiling deal to avoid default: "This is vital"
Justice Department closes Pence documents probe with no charges
Churchill Downs suspends races after 12 horse deaths
Trump lawyers told DOJ they couldn't find classified doc discussed in audio
AI eliminated nearly 4,000 jobs last month, report says
Trained dogs assisting search efforts after building collapse in Iowa
At least 120 killed, 850 injured in India train derailment
Multiple rare sightings of wolverine in California confirmed
At least 3 killed in stabbing, carjacking rampage in California cities
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Sizzling temps scorch several parts of the U.S.
Nearly 100 million people across the U.S. were experiencing high temperatures Friday. In Buffalo, temperatures hit 91 degrees, while in Philadelphia, dozens of schools without air conditioning were forced to close early. Meg Oliver reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On