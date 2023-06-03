Watch CBS News

Sizzling temps scorch several parts of the U.S.

Nearly 100 million people across the U.S. were experiencing high temperatures Friday. In Buffalo, temperatures hit 91 degrees, while in Philadelphia, dozens of schools without air conditioning were forced to close early. Meg Oliver reports.
