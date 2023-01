Sixth officer relieved of duty following Tyre Nichols' death A sixth Memphis police officer was relieved of duty, the department said, following the release of video from the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. It comes after the city disbanded the so-called SCORPION unit involved in the stop. CBS New correspondent Omar VIllafranca reports from Memphis, and then CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues joins us to discuss the fallout.