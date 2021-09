Nation's most restrictive abortion ban goes into effect in Texas As CBS News' Ben Tracy reports, a controversial Texas law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy went into effect Wednesday, after the U.S. Supreme Court didn't act on a request from pro-abortion rights groups to block it. Then, Jacqueline Ayers, the vice president of government relations and public policy at Planned Parenthood, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the measure.