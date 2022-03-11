Watch CBS News

Six students hospitalized after fentanyl overdose

Fort Lauderdale officials say six students on spring break apparently overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl. The overdose victims were West Point cadets who were all rushed to area hospitals. Three remain hospitalized. Ted Scouten has the latest.
