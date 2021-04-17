Live

Watch CBSN Live

Six people die in three days on Everest

Climbing Mount Everest is one of the greatest challenges known to man, but that doesn't stop scores of adrenaline seekers from trying to reach the top of the world. But the numerous risks can turn deadly in an instant. Don Dahler reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.