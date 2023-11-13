Situation at Gaza's largest hospital "extremely desperate," Red Cross spokesperson says Warnings of a health sector collapse are increasing as alarming images from inside Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital show premature babies being kept warm by aluminum foil as the World Health Organization says the facility has been without fuel for days. Israel said Hamas is using the hospital as a command center and medical personnel and patients are being used as human shields; Hamas and the doctors deny that. CBS News correspondent Natalie Brand reports on the latest, and Alyona Synenko, a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross, joined CBS News to discuss.