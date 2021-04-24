Live

Sites and shoppers prep for "Cyber Monday"

Holiday shoppers have been flocking to the internet in record numbers this weekend, leading up to the big event known as "Cyber Monday." Sales could hit at least $3.3 billion. Mireya Villarreal has more.
