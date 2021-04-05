Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sisters build winery after discovering each other

Breaking into the wine business isn't easy, especially if you're a woman or a minority. But half-sisters Andrea and Robin McBride did just that after uncorking a crucial part of their past. Michelle Miller reports.
