Sister of Utah hiker who went missing for 12 days speaks out on her disappearance Jamie Courtier-Strong, the sister of Holly Courtier, who went missing in a Utah national park for 12 days, spoke to CBS News' Carter Evans about Holly's ordeal. This comes as a member of Washington County's search and rescue team, which was involved in assisting the National Park Service with the search, has called into question certain parts of Courtier's story.