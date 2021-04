Sir Richard Branson on U.S. presidential election, "Don't Look Down" Sir Richard Branson's trans-Atlantic hot air balloon crossing in 1987 was just one of his death-defying adventures. The British businessman's record-breaking journey and his trans-Pacific adventure four years later are the subject of a new documentary, "Don't Look Down." First on "CBS This Morning," Branson discusses what his family thinks about his excursions and his concerns about President-elect Donald Trump.