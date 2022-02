Sir Patrick Stewart discusses season two of "Star Trek: Picard" Sir Patrick Stewart joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the second season of his Paramount+ show "Star Trek: Picard." Stewart first played Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" from 1987 to 1994. In the upcoming season, Picard and his crew travel back through time to the year 2024 in hopes of saving the galaxy's future.