Sir James Dyson has a "burning desire" to revolutionize car engines Dyson is a company known for its bold designs and unique reinventions of common household products like the world's first bagless vacuum cleaner, high-velocity hand dryers and bladeless fans. Sir James Dyson, the company's founder and chief engineer, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why they felt it was necessary to build a "demo" store in New York City, what's at the heart of their technology, and why he wants to get in the car business.