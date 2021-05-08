Live

Sir James Dyson has a "burning desire" to revolutionize car engines

Dyson is a company known for its bold designs and unique reinventions of common household products like the world's first bagless vacuum cleaner, high-velocity hand dryers and bladeless fans. Sir James Dyson, the company's founder and chief engineer, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why they felt it was necessary to build a "demo" store in New York City, what's at the heart of their technology, and why he wants to get in the car business.
