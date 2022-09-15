Single mom shares how inflation has changed her life As inflation increases the cost of living, many families are finding themselves forced to quickly adapt to a new environment where their dollars don't go as far. Claudia Hernandez, a single mom, discussed the changes she has had to make for herself and her daughter, Isabella, in response to higher prices. While it's hard to cut back, Hernandez has done so with optimism for the future and has become resourceful with ways in which she is making sure she's taking care of her daughter and herself. She spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about how inflation has impacted her life and the lessons she's teaching her daughter about financial responsibility.