Singer-songwriter FKA twigs alleges abuse by Shia LaBeouf in first TV interview since filing lawsuit First on "CBS This Morning," singer-songwriter FKA twigs sits down with Gayle King to discuss allegations of emotional, verbal, and sexual abuse as well as assault and battery at the hands of actor and former boyfriend Shia LaBeouf. FKA twigs filed a civil lawsuit against LaBeouf in December. LaBeouf denies the allegations.