Singer Leona Lewis on joining Broadway's "Cats" Leona Lewis's career started in 2006 when she took the crown on the third season of the U.K.'s "The X Factor." Her worldwide best-selling hit, "Bleeding Love," earned her two Grammy nominations. She became the first British female solo artist to top the U.S. Billboard 200 chart in more than 20 years with her debut album, "Spirit." Now, she is stepping onto a Broadway stage for the first time in the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony-winning classic, "Cats." Lewis joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her latest feline role.