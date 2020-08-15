Singer Kathleen Edwards on why she stepped away from music, and why she came back Kathleen Edwards was one of the most acclaimed young songwriters on the indie music scene in the early 2000s. When her fourth album, "Voyageur," became her highest-charting album yet, Edwards stepped away from music and opened a coffee shop called Quitters in Ontario, Canada. After a request for a collaboration from country star Maren Morris, Edwards found herself writing music again and came out with a new album, "Total Freedom." She speaks to Anthony Mason about why she made the career switch and how it feels to be a singer again amid the coronavirus pandemic.