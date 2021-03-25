Live

Singer Gladys Knight on launching new album

Despite a legendary career spanning 50 years, soul singer Gladys Knight is still hard at work. She is releasing a new album called "Where My Heart Belongs." Knight joins the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to talk about the album and her career.
